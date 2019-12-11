A clothing store, a hair and wig store and a photography business will soon open in the Northgate Mall as more entrepreneurs are finding a home in Lafayette’s oldest mall.

Roni LeCroix, who operates two businesses in the mall, will open a hair store, Sista 2 Sista’s Hair Galor3, along with the photography business, 110% Productions, which will specialize in graduation or school pictures, event weddings, videos and other services.

Connie Francis, a first-time business owner, will open Vondell’s, a women’s clothing store that will also offer clothing for children ages 7 and under next month.

“It’s really starting to fill back up,” mall manager Lisa Champagne said. “I don’t have many smaller spaces I can lease. It’s one day at a time and trying to provide the community with different stores. It’s a lot of local entrepreneurs, which we love.”

Business is coming in, said LeCroix, who owns a screen-printing business and opened a restaurant in rear of the mall earlier this year. His hair store will be located in a 600-square-foot space next to the restaurant, Molly & A’Nya Fast Food, and will open in early January, he said.

The photography business will also be in the rear of the mall along with an internet radio station, 100 BLK, he will house there.

Vondell will open in the space next to the Le Beni event center as soon as Saturday, Francis said. It will offer jeans, dresses, jumpsuits and two-piece suits, she noted.

“My grandson wanted to do this, and I jumped in with him,” said Francis, a retired cafeteria worker. “He said they’re trying to bring the mall back. I got in on it, and basically I’m in here every day trying to get things together.”

The openings come after five that opened over the summer as the mall is becoming a hub for minority-owned startups on the city’s north side. The mall also has several family Christmas events scheduled in the coming weekends

The mall is one of six areas city-parish officials are considering for an economic development district, which would come with 1% sales tax increases and 2% hotel occupancy taxes to fund economic development projects.