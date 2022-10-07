The old Sears building at The Acadiana Mall has been sold to a developer who will convert it to a climate-controlled self-storage facility.
Star Lafayette LLC, which is registered with Ted Filer with Florida-based development company Mustard Street Management, bought the building from Sears’ real estate holdings company, Seritage SRC Finance, for $1.5 million, land records show.
The 197,000-square-foot building has been out of commerce since the troubled retail company closed it in June 2017. Filer’s development company will handle the demo work and construction, and national self-storage company Extra Space will manage it.
It’s the eighth former retail space in a shopping mall that Filer’s company will convert into a self-storage space, he said.
“Typical vacancies are five to seven years (being empty) before we acquire the space,” he said. “Because everybody believes their beloved retail space will return to a retail space with lots of merchandise and 100 employees. It takes five to seven years for towns and mall owners to realize it’s probably not going to support retail anymore if it hasn’t do so yet.”
Demo work could begin in 60 days on the building, and work will include repairing the roof and determining what to do with the second floor, he said. It could be used for storage if the demand is there for more storage space, he said.
The building will get a full rehab, he noted, with LED lighting, new paint and doors and feature a drive-thru in the middle of the building. Plans also call for converting the store's old auto center into a full-service car wash.
The big box space is the latest former mall anchor in the U.S. to be converted into a self-storage facility, while the self-storage industry is one of fastest-growing spaces in the economy. Americans are increasingly using self-storage units, especially since the start of the pandemic.
The number of units nationwide has grown 15% between 2017 and 2021, according to one report, while the industry has reported a nearly 50% increase in annual revenue since 2010.
According to commercial real estate website RE Journals, the global self-storage market was valued at $48 billion in 2020 but is expected to reach $64.7 billion in 2026, an annual growth rate of 5.45%.
Earlier this year Filer’s company bought an old Sears space in Memphis with plans to convert it to self-storage.
“In good economies and bad economies, people need storage,” Filer said. “It’s is not everybody’s first choice, but when they complain, you have to remind them it’s been vacant for years. The building becomes safe and occupied instead of a nuisance property. We bought the building, spent good money on it and we’re going to take care of it for the next 20 years.”