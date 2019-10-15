Lafayette Jewelers will leave its Moss Street location for a spot in the Stirling Lafayette shopping center off Louisiana Avenue next month, the owner said this morning.

Owner Mike Calcote cited the increased visibility of the space just off Interstate 10 as reason for moving the business he first opened at 3803-B Moss St. in the Evangeline Plaza shopping center in 2013. He will move into a 1,423-square-foot space behind Ulta that formerly housed the Bon FroYo, according to a Stirling spokesman.

While the Evangeline Plaza remains mostly full, Calcote noted the new location will give his store more visibility. He hopes to open at the new location the second week of November.

“It’s not that (the center) is going down,” he said. “It’s that the other place has a thousand more people that will see my business. That’s it. I will get more traffic from people already in the shopping center shopping. I don’t get that here. People have to know where I am to have to find me.”

The Evangeline Plaza has been without an anchor tenant since Winn-Dixie closed there in June 2017 as part of a closure of three underperforming Louisiana stores, according to an earlier report. It came after the company closed a number of stores in Louisiana and along the Gulf Coast.

Evangeline Plaza is owned by a New Jersey-based company, EMJM Evangeline Holdings Inc.

It’s the latest move in a legacy business of sorts in Lafayette. Calcote was a longtime employee of the Hallmark store, which was owned by Ison Fontenot and his wife for 43 years and housed in the Northgate Mall, he said.

Once the Fontenots retired, he took over the business and moved it to its current location and brought along former store manager Soundra Rivero, now his sales manager. The store was once one of seven jewelers at the Northgate Mall, he said.

“Everybody over the years always asked, ‘Why don’t you open your own store?’” he said. “I was fine working for the Fontenots. They were wonderful people. It was well worth it because of the huge following he had over the years. They were waiting for me to open here.”

Realtor Mike Immel with Trahan Realty brokered the deal.