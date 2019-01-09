Jeff Martin and Blake Adams are not guys who are modest about their weight. At 5-foot-7, Martin admits he’s “a biscuit away” from topping 300 pounds.

Adams, at only 5-2, is around 200 pounds.

But that acceptance works for the products they are marketing. Martin and Adams, two Lafayette residents who met about 18 months ago at a church retreat, are the guys behind Lafayette-based Short and Fat, an online clothing service for men who struggle to find proper-fitting clothing.

The business began about 13 months ago after a Kickstarter campaign netted $16,000, surpassing the $15,000 goal. Now they hope to take the business to another level when they audition for a spot on the ABC reality show Shark Tank.

“(Blake) can’t shop in the kids section anymore, and I can’t shop in the big and tall section because I’m not big and tall – I’m short and fat,” said Martin, owner of the marketing firm Business Mulligan.

“A lot of guys talk about, ‘I’ll buy a shirt when I lose weight,’ or ‘I’ll buy a suit when I lose weight.’ Don’t you deserve that today? That’s really our message. We love them where they are.”

The pair have found success in their 13 months, partly due to their visibility on social media. Customers submit their measurements and subscribe to the service that features one shirt a month.

Short and Fat now has subscribers in 41 states and 10 countries. It has nearly 2,000 Facebook followers and dozens of Youtube videos promoting its products.

“We’ve done very little advertisements,” said Adams, a financial adviser. “The growth has been mainly word of mouth and a little social media. We haven’t really pushed it simply because we’re learning the process as we go. We’re very hands-on. We love our customers, and we want to make them feel special.”

The two will audition Friday in Las Vegas for the show, which will be held in conjunction with the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show. The show will hold other auditions at other sites in the coming weeks.

They will get about a minute to pitch their idea to producers with the hopes of making the next step in the process. The best will get a chance to pitch their ideas to the show’s panelists with the hopes that they’ll invest.

“I called it a hoop dream from the beginning, but when we found out it was Vegas, we pulled the trigger,” Adams said. “Sometimes I look at our numbers and say it’s too soon, but I hate to pass up the opportunity.”