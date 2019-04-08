Will LaBar, Vice President of CGI Federal’s Digital Service and Onshore Delivery Center Programs from Discover Lafayette on Vimeo.

Just how big is CGI?

The international company with a large Lafayette presence is the world’s fifth-largest independent IT and business process services company with over 74,000 members in 400 offices across 40 countries.

Will LaBar, vice president of CGI Federal’s digital service and onshore delivery center programs, talked about that and other topics with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast last week.

One key part of CGI is the STEM@CGI Program, a nationwide K-12 program that aims to train and mentor students for STEM careers and teaches them computer building and coding in one-day programs. Launched in Lafayette in 2016, the program was envisioned by Anne Swanson, CGI’s U.S. education and workforce development coordinator, and resulted initially in a partnership with the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and the Lafayette Parish School System.

CGI’s team members have now taught over 3,000 students at 45 events in 10 communities nationwide. Local partners include GEAR Up and New Vision Leadership, and the students utilize UL's computer labs and resources at the Lafayette Parish Library.

Half of the local team members are recent graduates of Louisiana universities and half are hired on the open market. The majority of employees have technical backgrounds in traditional programming, yet some have backgrounds in non-traditional studies that offer transferable skills to the IT sector.

