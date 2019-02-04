The head of Louisiana’s largest business lobby on Monday said the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption Program needs changes to make it easier for companies seeking tax breaks, arguing recent changes reining in the program have “broken” it.

The ITEP program, a decades-old tax break for manufacturers, was changed nearly three years ago by Gov. John Bel Edwards, who gave local officials a say in whether to grant the exemptions and also made it less lucrative. The program is at the center of an ongoing debate, especially in Baton Rouge, over tax breaks, economic development and funding for local services like schools.

Stephen Waguespack, president of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry, said at the Press Club of Baton Rouge that the program should be changed again to give companies seeking tax breaks a “single point of contact” in each parish. He said local officials should also be able to grant more lucrative exemptions than the 80 percent currently allowed.

Currently, companies must gain approval from multiple taxing entities before the state will hand out a tax exemption on a capital addition or new plant. Edwards’ reform made 80 percent the limit, a move aimed at giving localities some property tax revenue up front. Before the reform in 2016, a state board routinely handed out 10-year, 100 percent exemptions without local input.

An Advocate series in 2017 found the program allowed manufacturing companies to cut jobs while saving billions in property taxes over the years.

Waguespack stopped short of saying exactly what that single point of contact should look like, saying locals should be able to determine that. He also endorsed local input into whether to award the exemptions, but said it has turned into “local chaos” in some places. While parishes should be able to grant exemptions higher than 80 percent, he said they should not be able to reduce the amount below an 80 percent “floor.”

“We’re open to a workable solution and I hope the governor is too,” Waguespack said, adding the tweaks could come through legislation or the governor.

Edwards’ communications director, Christina Stephens, said on Twitter during Waguespack’s speech local input should remain part of the process, and noted some states with similar programs don’t allow school taxes to be waived.

After Waguespack’s talk, LABI also released a new report on ITEP that made a case for why the tax break is necessary and is an effective tool to offset Louisiana’s “unnecessarily complex tax system.” Together Baton Rouge, the main critic of ITEP, released its own report last month that argued the opposite.

LABI endorsed the most recent iteration of ITEP less than a year ago, with Waguespack at the time saying “these changes offer some improvement to the program’s operation.” Those changes, which brought the exemption to 80 percent, were endorsed by a long list of industry groups and firms, including the Louisiana Oil and Gas Association, Louisiana Chemical Association, ExxonMobil and Dow Chemical.

