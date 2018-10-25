The RaceTrac convenience store under construction on Louisiana Avenue near Interstate 10 is expected to open in December.

The 5,500-square-foot building is across the street from 450,000-square-foot Stirling Lafayette shopping center on the city's northeast corner and will feature 18 fuel pumps along with an ice cream station inside.

It's the first convenience store at the location and the first building on the west side of the Louisiana Avenue at that location. Construction on the shopping center was completed in 2011.

"We scout for locations based on a variety of factors and inputs to meet the needs of consumers on the go," said Megan Shannon, associate manager of communications for the Atlanta-based company. "As our fifth location in the city of Lafayette, we're excited to offer even more opportunities for guests to visit RaceTrac locations in this particular area."

The store will feature a Swirl World with 10 flavors of ice cream and 41 toppings, Shannon said, along with a large coffee area, free Wi-Fi, more interior and exterior lighting. It will employ 20-25 people.