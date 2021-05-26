Exposure, a social media photo gallery experience will in October in downtown Lafayette at 806 Jefferson St. in the Juliet Hotel building.
The gallery is part of the selfie experience trend where users can take selfies or professional photos while using more than 20 backgrounds that will be refreshed regularly, co-founder Sarah Branton said.
It will be housed in a 5,000-square-foot space that will also feature a unique event space suited for personal and business use.
“This opportunity is more than just interactive art," Branton said. "It allows content creators, professionals and individuals to create beautiful photos with their friends and families in a unique space that will be constantly updated so they can return time and again.”
Users can bring friends and their own cameras, and visits will last between 30 minutes and an hour, she said.