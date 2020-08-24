Data from the third quarter will give a stronger indication of the condition of the Acadiana COVID-related economy, said Gregg Gothreaux, president and CEO of the Lafayette Economic Development Authority.
Speaking with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast, Gothreaux said the data from the first quarter showed it was the worst quarter in the history of the region as the pandemic shutdowns began to take effect. Second quarter numbers were inflated a bit due to the $600 federal unemployment benefit that the government pumped into the economy, and federal officials recently approved a $400 a week benefit for the rest of the year.
You can listen to their conversation here.
LEDA, once known then as the Lafayette Harbor, Terminal and Industrial Development District), as one of its first actions created a business park Southpark Industrial Park in Broussard, which gave Lafayette Parish with the ability to compete with other regions of the country to offer a location for businesses from around the country to locate in Acadiana.
One of the first businesses to move there was SouthPark was International Paper, which made corrugated boxes then and remains there today. Other businesses are operating in LEDA’s industrial parks include BlueBell, AT&T, Cintas, Home Furniture Distribution and others.