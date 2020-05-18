Gerald Gerami jumped into his own retail business 22 years ago and went out on his own with Rug Gallery by Gerami’s.
It wasn’t easy.
“It was a risk, but I believed in myself,” he told Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast recently. “I knew I had my family’s support, that we were bringing a product that filled a need in the community and that the community would support us. I knew I had the knowledge to put the whole thing together, but of course, you always have your doubts.”
You can listen to more of their conversation here.
The original Gerami family business was started by Joseph Patrick Gerami, who had immigrated to the United States from Sicily and settled in Lafayette after he returned from World War I. Gerami’s opened first as a furniture market in 1920 with the financial assistance of the iconic businessman, Maurice Heymann, who believed in investing in solid business people who could use a helping hand.
Joseph Gerami was originally a furniture craftsman, but his retail operation evolved into the opening of a second store offering flooring. This store, Gerami’s Floors, is still open at 416 Jefferson Blvd.
Acadiana Business Today: Acadiana starts to re-open after coronavirus shutdown and things look a little different; Macy's, Acadiana Mall to reopen today
Acadiana on Friday entered the first phase of reopening an economy that had been largely shuttered for two months by the ongoing coronavirus p…
More than half of businesses in the Acadiana region are unsure of how long they can survive as the result of the COVID-19 economic shutdown, a…
Macy’s and the Acadiana Mall will reopen today following the COVID-19 shutdown.
JC Penney Co.’s two stores in Lafayette – along with its others stores companywide – are in doubt after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankr…
Youngsville businesses that have taken a hit due to the coronavirus shutdown could get a credit from the city this summer on their utility bills.
Gerald Gerami on the Discover Lafayette podcast: Starting his own business 'a risk, but I believed in myself'
Gerald Gerami jumped into his own retail business 22 years ago and went out on his own with Rug Gallery by Gerami’s.