Back in his days working for family-owned Balon Corp. in the 1980s, Alan Campbell was on the corporate track. He lived in Louisiana but could see his future bright as day — a high level job that was would eventually mean moving to Oklahoma at the company’s headquarters.
Not interested.
It wasn’t until he got his wife’s blessing that he acted on that long-standing drive of his: to start his own business. After praying about it and talking about it, the night before he resigned as Gulf Coast regional manager, she posed the question: So what are you going to do?
“I said, ‘I don’t know yet,” said Campbell, who graduated with a business degree from the University of Southwestern Louisiana. “My vision was to have a product that everybody needs but nobody has. I didn’t have any idea. I just wrote that.”
Now a couple decades and lots of experience in the chemical business later, Campbell is heading up Global Environmental Restoration, which producing a hospital-grade disinfectant SNiPER that has exploded in sales in recent months due to COVID-19.
For a business guy who now laughs recalling how he avoided chemistry and physics classes in college, Campbell has turned his vague business idea to a business that outgrew its previous locations and is now housed in a building at 1145 N. University Ave. that he and his wife, Patricia, bought in May. He’s got 35 distributors nationwide, in Canada and a handful of other countries. The product is popular with funeral homes, law enforcement, EMS, schools, universities, pet stores and now some hospitals.
SNiPER, according to its website, can kill viruses, bacteria, mold and mildew while eliminating noxious odors from organics, inorganics, and pathogens. Instead of killing bacteria, he noted, the product will penetrate it and disrupt it so it can’t live again.
And once the virus arrived, demand for SNiPER rose 60-75%, he noted.
“Our company has been growing steadily every year, but we were positioned with all our distributors that when COVID hit, then it was like everybody else,” Campbell said. “Everybody else in the nation has been the same thing. What makes our unique is it’s not invasive or corrosive and doesn’t offer any kind of threat to the environment, people, pets or whatever. We don’t kill microorganisms.”
How much have sales exploded? Inventory, he noted, was blowing out the door. A truckload of 24 pallets — right at 4,000 gallons of product — would arrive and be gone in two days.
Before the Campbells landed the new building, they were storing products at their Carencro location while using his parents’ old place for stock. There were bedrooms full of product. Pallets were lined up in the driveway. Trucks were lined up along the street to pick it up.
But then a snag hit. While Campbell sells lots of his SNiPER in gallon jugs, he also sells in smaller 16-ounce bottles that come with trigger sprayers, and access to those sprayers all but dried up in April. The demand for cleaning products created a shortage, and plants in China shut down as COVID spread.
And what made matters worse? Bigger companies — those whose operations are housed in much larger plants than, you know, one on the north side of Lafayette — began traveling to those manufacturers and power buying using cash, he said. So he found sprayers where he could and eventually put the word out: Save your sprayers.
“Used to, if I needed 50,000 of them, oh, they’d be here in four days,” Campbell said. “We all took this for granted. All of a sudden that supply chain coming across the ocean stops. We gave those away decades ago, and for decades there was no problem. Right now I’ve had 300,000 sprayers on order intermittently since June.”
SNiPER’s roots go back to the 1980s and a funeral home director who was experimenting with chlorine dioxide to find a way to remove the smell of formaldehyde. Years later Campbell connected with his successor, who began using its predecessor, Nok-Out, as an odor eliminator, and SNiPER debuted in 2005.
The product’s big break came when offshore oil companies came to Campbell with help dealing with employees developing MRSA, a bacterial infection of the skin, to the point of being hospitalized. They used the product to conduct tests on surfaces on the platforms and found the bacteria.
“We found 32 species of bacteria,” he said. “We did not find MRSA because it only lives for so long on a surface, but what we did find we killed everything. In less than three weeks, we had a master service agreement with them. And that put us on the map. We did platforms all the way from Corpus Christi to Mobile Bay.”