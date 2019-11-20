The Lafayette Regional Airport was awarded an additional $5.5 million federal grant for ongoing construction of the new terminal, Congressman Clay Higgins announced Tuesday.
The supplemental funding is coming from from the U.S. Department of Transportation as part of the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program.
Construction continues on the $90 million, 110,000-square-foot terminal next to the 62,000-square-foot current terminal. Airport officials say the building could be complete by September 2021.
“Completion of the new terminal will be a major upgrade for Acadiana," Higgins said. "We’re working closely with our federal, state and local partners to ensure all necessary resources are available for Lafayette Regional, and we will continue to do so.”
The airport earlier received a $6.4 million federal grant in June for an apron and a $10.5 million federal grant in May for taxiway improvements. It also received $5.5 million in July to assist in construction costs.
Once complete, the new terminal will be an upgrade from the current three-gate terminal to one that will have five with a potential for seven, airport officials said, which means more passenger traffic. The new terminal will also have two TSA security checkpoints instead of the one at the current terminal, which has been caused some passengers to miss flights while waiting in security line.
The current terminal will add another security checkpoint early next year, director Steve Picou said.