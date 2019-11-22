The ninth annual Professional Career Reception will be at 4-6 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Picard Center, 200 E. Devalcourt St.
Job seekers will be able to meet with hiring managers from a variety of companies that are currently hiring for openings in management, sales, finance and banking, engineering, technology, software development, customer service, accounting, marketing, health care and more. Attendees are encouraged to bring copies of their resumes and to dress professionally.
The event is hosted by the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Department of Career Services, the Louisiana Workforce Commission, One Acadiana and the Lafayette Economic Development Authority.
“The career reception provides an intimate atmosphere for job seekers to connect with companies that are looking to fill professional positions,” said Ryan LaGrange, LEDA’s Manager of workforce Development. “This is a great opportunity for experienced professionals and recent graduates to meet with local hiring managers.”
For a list of participating employers and preregistration information, click here. For more information, contact Kimberly Billeaudeau at 337-482-1444 or Cortney Boutte-Breaux at 337-942-5678.