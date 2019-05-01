Six people tried to bring guns onto airplanes at Lafayette Regional Airport last year with one attempt on April 18, federal security officials said Wednesday.
Among the more than 240,000 passengers and 600,000 bags screened at the Lafayette Regional Airport last year, the TSA confiscated more than 1,500 knives, six guns along with brass knuckles, tasers and hammers. Passengers also discovered thousands of pounds of hazardous chemicals and even a small wooden paddle used to stir gumbo or jambalaya.
TSA officials made the presentation at the airport Wednesday in an effort to inform passengers on how to move through security checkpoints more efficiently during the Memorial Day weekend and the summer travel months.
"If people have prohibited items in their bags, that will slow down the line for everyone," TSA spokeswoman Sari Koshetz said. "So we want to remind everyone to know what's in your bag before you leave home. It's very important for us to get the message out to passengers during this busy travel season to let passengers know what not to bring to the checkpoint or in their carry-on bag or checked bag."
The six guns found at the Lafayette airport were among 95 that passengers tried to board a plane in 2018, according to the TSA. The civil penalty for trying to pass a gun through a federal checkpoint can exceed $13,000.
Koshetz said some of the ways people can avoid being delayed at security checkpoints is to follow the 3-1-1 rule where quantities of liquids, gels, aerosols, creams and pastes must be 3.4 ounces or less, fit in a 1-quart-sized, clear, plastic zip-top bag and only one bag is allowed per traveler. Travelers can also apply for the TSA Pre-Check system to speed the process or check Ask TSA on Twitter, Facebook and TSA.gov for questions.
"We're committed to work with them and encourage all passengers to come here early, about an hour and a half before their flight, so the can ensure they can get through and on their flight," Lafayette Airport Commission chairman Paul Segura. "We want people to have a great travel experience coming through Lafayette."