A Lake Charles shopping center anchored by a Kroger Marketplace store has been sold for an undisclosed price.
New Orleans-based Block Investors bought the 24,316-square-foot Lake Charles Marketplace spread out over just under three acres at the corner of Country Club and Nelson roads, company officials announced. KSTX Nelson Shopping Center LLC was the seller.
SRS Investment Properties Group brokered the deal.
The store is one of the company’s nine Louisiana stores and is at high-traffic location on the city’s south side, SRS said in its announcement. The shopping center was built in 2019 and 2020.