Ashley Mudd has resigned as executive director of the Leadership Institute of Acadiana to pursue another opportunity, One Acadiana announced Wednesday.
The LIA’s board of directors have engaged a search committee to find Mudd’s successor, said board chair Taniecea Mallery said, who will lead the process.
Mudd spent five years in the position, which oversees the Leadership Lafayette program and others as part of an effort to bring the region’s most dedicated leaders from the private, nonprofit and public sector to help create a better Acadiana.
“Since 2016, Ashley has played a critical role in the development and success of LIA, and while we will miss her and her inspiring leadership, we wish her the best of luck in her new endeavor,” Mallery said. “We want to thank her for five years of dedicated service, which involved many significant accomplishments, including: growing LIA programming to create new ways to engage participants and alumni, leading the launch of a new organizational brand, and positioning the organization for the future through the newly released strategic plan.”