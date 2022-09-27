This much the numbers and experts tell us: There is a large divide between Louisiana people who can routinely access reliable internet and those who cannot.
It shows up in job preparedness, educational outcomes, economic success and participation in society and in our democratic institutions. To be on the happy side of that digital divide, people need devices that can access internet, computer skills and affordable services.
“Why do we need a plan?” asked Rachel Godeaux, director of community and economic development at Acadiana Planning Commission. APC helped host a Tuesday meeting at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, an early step to create Louisiana’s Digital Equity Plan. Louisiana needs a plan, she said, because it can improve people’s lives and address barriers to success.
To that end, the APC and the ULL Kathleen Babineaux Blanco Public Policy Center partnered with the Louisiana Office of Broadband Development and Connectivity and the Louisiana Board of Regents to try to generate a list of “actionable steps” to narrow the divide. Some 40 invited stakeholders representing a host of people with interest in internet access offered their knowledge of what is happening with identifiable groups of people who may struggle for internet access.
Meeting hosts noted that internet is “crucial infrastructure” for those who would advance themselves in Louisiana. Almost 18% of Louisianians have no internet access, 12% of Louisiana children lack an internet connection or have no computer at home and 31% of working-age adults have no computer skills.
Anna Osland, senior research associate at the Blanco Center, said that everyone needs internet to participate in society, democracy and the economy. The Digital Equity Plan that Louisiana wants to develop is driven by Gov. John Bel Edwards’ vision that by 2029, all Louisianians will be able to connect to affordable broadband with the technology and digital skills to improve their quality of life.
But first, there are gaps in access that must address the 38% of Louisianians of color, 60,700 indigenous people, 18.6% of low-income Louisianians and more than 15% of people with disabilities and people older than 65 who cannot access the internet.
Tuesday’s meeting was the first of eight planned in Louisiana — one in each planning commission district. Such outreach will continue through November, plans will be synthesized in winter and a draft plan should be ready by early spring. A plan should be ratified by April.
Tuesday’s participants discussed specific problems in reaching rural Louisianians, training those who are on probation and parole to use the internet, and even bringing some college students up to speed in digital skills. Finding success stories that might point the way for this region and state was also discussed.
Participants discussed challenges of delivering education during the pandemic. Some parishes and schools systems used “hot spots” to give at-home students internet access; some make laptop loans to students who have no internet device.
Others discussed the need to get past language barriers to reach those who speak only their native languages: Spanish, Vietnamese or Lao.
Darwan Lazard, Evangeline Parish school superintendent, said his school system struggles to tighten the digital divide because of a high poverty rate and the rural geography of the parish.
“Conversations like these provide great focus on those of us in rural communities. They give us a voice,” he said. “We have great internet in our school buildings, but it is a challenge for students who have to work at home.”
Jeri Mestayer, a re-entry program manager for state Probation and Parole, said “to succeed in today’s world, we need basic understanding of computers and some technology skills.” She said it’s a constant challenge to work with individuals on probation or parole who need those skills.
Veneeth Iyengar, executive director, ConnectLA, said the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, has OK’d the drawdown of funds to develop a plan. But it requires a “ton of stakeholder engagement to understand the broadband challenges.”
The NTIA holds what Louisiana hopes will be a $25 million grant to narrow the divide.
Osland said this first meeting reaped “great feedback.”
“We expect more feedback,” she said, suggesting that Tuesday’s participants will be asked to provide more insights. “We hope to get that level of impact across the state.”