Mary Morrison, current president of the Lafayette Parish School Board, will be honored during the United Way of Acadiana’s Women Who Mean Business awards next month.
Morrison is among 10 women who will be recognized during a ceremony presented by Home Bank at 6 p.m. Oct. 14 at Le Pavillon at Parc Lafayette, 1913 Kaliste Saloom Road.
Elected as the first Black woman to the school board, Morrison has also been active with other community organizations, including the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, a charter member of the Boudin Festival, treasurer for the Kiwanis of Scott, a member of Women of Wisdom, a cabinet member for Emerge Louisiana and president and founder of La Famille de Scott Krewe.
Morrison has a bachelor’s degree in business and a master’s in education from the University of Phoenix and is now a Student Success Advisor II at South Louisiana Community College. Last year she won the SLCC Everyday Excellence Award.
She was previously a member of the Rotary Club and served on the Lafayette City-Parish Council, appointed to replace her husband, Purvis Morrison, when he was elected mayor of Scott in 2011. While her husband was mayor of Scott, she worked to address residents’ needs.
She is a graduate of Leadership Lafayette Class XXV and has been a member of the National Association of University Women for many years, including serving as second and first vice president. She received NAUW’s “A Tribute to Excellence Award” and was chosen grand marshal of the Lafayette Mardi Gras Association in 2012.
Other honors include the African American Heritage Award in 2020 and Martin Luther King recipient 2019 at St. Martin Deporres. She is a eucharistic minister and president of the Ladies of Mary.
She and her husband have two children and three grandchildren.