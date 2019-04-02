GREENVILLE, South Carolina — On the third day of their fact-finding trip to Greenville, South Carolina, a delegation from Acadiana focused on jobs.

Economic development officials here are quick to tout the area’s low unemployment rate; it recently dipped below 3 percent.

BMW employs about 9,000 at its plant in nearby Greer, and other big employers Michelin, Fluor Daniel and GE are part of the reason why unemployment is that low.

Economic development officials told business and government leaders from Acadiana that while unemployment is low, the area still has its problems.

“I’m glad you’re here to learn our secret sauce, but we’ve got some challenges,” said Carlos Phillips, director of the Greenville Chamber of Commerce. “We have an economic mobility challenge here. Kids born into poverty, (their) chances of moving to the top are the lowest here than almost any other county in the country.”

What the Greenville and upstate area of South Carolina has done well with regard to jobs and economic development has come via public-private partnerships.

The upstate area has roughly 1.5 million people with 468 international companies representing 35 countries. The unemployment rate dipped to 2.8 in the region in November, according to federal data.

In Lafayette Parish that rate was at 4.5 in November.

“Look at the strengths and how it can help the entire region, as well,” said John Lummus with Upstate SC Alliance. “As our unemployments are getting down to the high 2s and the low 3s across the region, we looked at how we could make an impact in the workforce situation. Sixty to 65 percent of the jobs here need a technical degree.”

Much of their success has come from training programs at regional universities, but also at technical schools such as Greenville Tech. And workforce officials have targeted minority programs to help expand the workforce.

The county has 506,000 residents and is growing at a 1.7 percent rate per year, which equals to about 8,500 new people each year.

“(We’re) focusing on the three H’s — jobs that are highly skilled, earn a high wage and they are in high demand,” Phillips said. “We have a real opportunity in the middle skills category. The average age of a brick mason is 60 years old. You can say the same for welders and concrete finishers.”

But a lot of the workforce success can be traced back to the energy in downtown Greenville. For many Europeans connected to BMW and other companies, Lummus noted, the vibrant core of the city reminds them of home.

That European connection stretches back to when the region was a hotbed in the textile industry.

“How do we compete?” he said. “We compete by creating a sense of place. It all starts with that commitment to make yourself different.”

A shot in the arm

The 7 million-square-foot BMW plant between Greenville and Spartanburg along Interstate 85 was the last stop on the Leadership Exchange trip for the Acadiana delegation. It also marked what can be possible in the world of economic development.

Years ago, when the textile industry was leaving the area, leaders had to do something.

They had connections in Europe through the textile industry. They also had local and state leaders who saw and opportunity and worked together to bring in what today is now an employer of 11,000 people that rolls 1,400 cars out of its factory each day.

“When BMW announced in 1992, it was a big shot in the arm for this area,” said Steve Wilson, media communications specialist for BMW. “There were a lot of people who had lost their jobs but were used to working in manufacturing.”

Lafayette, which has struggled when the oil industry goes south, could take note.

“To diversify the economy base and the industry base, we’ve got to have some changes,” One Acadiana president and CEO Troy Wayman told the group. “Let’s look at what’s needed. You can’t look at diversification just when times are bad. The best time for Acadiana would have been 30 years ago, but the second-best time is now.”

The result for the Greenville/Spartanburg area was a $43.3 billion impact in 2017, with 90 percent of it coming from the actual plant, Wilson said. A University of South Carolina study also revealed that 120,855 jobs would not exist if the plant had located somewhere else.

The plant itself is a 1.2 million-square-foot building full of automation that starts with a small frame and ends with cars rolling outside ready for buyers. Each car is designed for someone who has already paid for the vehicle, many of which are right-side driver models that will be shipped out of the Port of Charleston.

The plant, one company official said, also has a 3 percent employee turnover rate, which is much lower than average for the automotive industry. The company will add about 1,000 more workers in 2021 when it completes a $600 million expansion for future generations of its X models, including electric models.

Acadiana officials toured the inside of the plant. It marked the end of the Leadership Exchange trip, one that One Acadiana schedules each year to exchange ideas and learn how other cities similar in size have been successful.

“There are different things that come out of these trips,” Wayman said. “We need to make sure we capitalize on the inspiration and spirit. Everybody is real excited, and there’s a lot of great conversation. Let’s keep the conversation going.”