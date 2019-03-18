Stacy Romero was recently named president and CEO of the Broussard Chamber of Commerce recently after serving as its community development manager. She is also a former classroom teacher.

I grew up in St. Landry Parish, specifically in Sunset. I spent my childhood surrounded by family and friends who drove me to be the best I could be in everything I attempted. It’s difficult to pinpoint only one person who was the biggest influence in my life, but the idea instilled in me by those I was closest to was that difficult doesn’t mean impossible. I was constantly reminded to take a step back, figure out what’s working and what isn’t, and keep moving while staying focused on the goal.

At 18, I had no idea what I wanted to be when I grew up. I did know that I loved children and genuinely wanted to make a positive impact in my community. I was convinced that teachers had the best opportunity to shape the future and create positive change through the children they served, so I pursued a degree in education.

I spent over two decades in the education world. When the community development manager position opened at the Broussard Chamber of Commerce, I realized that I had a unique opportunity to realize my former 18-year-old self’s dream of positively impacting my community. Although I’m not in a traditional educational setting, I work every day to manage programs that educate others about what Broussard has to offer, how to network with one another and ultimately how to grow their businesses.

I was offered the president/CEO position just one short year after assuming the community development manager role. I was fully aware of the challenge my board presented to me when they offered me the position, and yet I knew I was ready. On the day that I was hired as the chamber’s CDM, I became part of one of the strongest teams I’ve ever had the privilege of working with. I am confident that with the continued support of my team I will continue along the upward trajectory we were set on, and I am excited about what we’ll accomplish together.

Broussard remains a growing area of Lafayette Parish. What kind of opportunities does that bring from a business perspective? Broussard is situated along U.S. 90, a major north/south state corridor that brings potential residents, visitors and business owners through our city daily. The Broussard chamber collaborates with the City of Broussard, the Broussard Economic Development Authority and several regional entities to ensure that business owners and families see the benefits of locating in Broussard. Not only is Broussard home to businesses of all sizes, from family-owned shops and restaurants to oilfield companies that do business globally, but it also offers family-friendly opportunities that attract both locals and visitors from across the country. Broussard’s nationally recognized state-of-the-art sports facility, St. Julien Park, attracts visitors from across. Those visitors eat in local restaurants, shop in local boutiques and enjoy all that our city has to offer.

I am dedicated to serving Broussard chamber members as they work to grow their businesses. I will do that by convening groups that will be champions for business and that will ultimately become catalysts for positive economic change across the region. I also plan to collaborate with city and regional officials to create optimal conditions for new business development, all while managing initiatives that improve the quality of life for residents of Broussard and the surrounding communities.