Acadiana Advocate columnist Jan Risher's book, Long Story Short: Year of the Water Goat, is a must-read for anyone considering adopting internationally.

Risher talked about her experiences adopting internationally and other topics with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast. You can listen to their conversation here.

Risher writes a column each Sunday on the human condition and is also president of Shift Key, a content marketing firm. With Shift Key, she enables businesses to tell their story in an effective manner to help them grow.

In 2018, she published an anthology of her newspaper columns written over 15 years, titled Looking to the Stars from Old Algiers and Other Long Stories Short. She chronicles her personal story including her move to Louisiana from Mississippi, the adoption of her daughter from China and the ways in which she works to make the world a better place.