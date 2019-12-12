Ema Haq - Guest on Discover Lafayette podcast from Discover Lafayette on Vimeo.
A native of Bangladesh who moved to Lafayette in 1983 to study engineering at the University of Southwestern Louisiana, restaurant owner Ema Haq fell in love with the people and region and never considered leaving.
Well-known for both his culinary skills and philanthropic endeavors, Haq's told his heartwarming story to Jan Swift as part of the Discover Lafayette podcast.
Ema’s first job was as a pot washer at USL, and he moved up the ranks by waiting tables, bartending and finally learning how to cook by working in restaurant kitchens. He was so inexperienced as a cook that he didn’t know how to cook rice despite coming from a country in which people ate it at least twice a day.
His restaurant, Bailey's Seafood and Grill, has hosted a communitywide Thanksgiving luncheon since 1993. This past Thanksgiving he and his staff served just over 1,100 meals.
