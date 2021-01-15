The Egan Hotel in downtown Crowley was awarded a $55,000 National Park Service grant from the Louisiana Office of Cultural Development.
The grant will fund restoration efforts of the 66 double-hung windows on the second and third floors of the building, located at 306 N. Parkerson Ave. The hotel was one of six projects in the state to receive grant funding through the Historical Revitalization Subgrant program administered through the Louisiana Main Street program.
Lazar John Properties is the building’s current owner. Currently Puddles and Lace, L.J. Gielen Enterprises, Southern Security, and Rice City Designs occupy the ground floor, while the upper floors are vacant, according to published reports.
Built in 1912, the Egan Hotel building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places as a contributing resource to the Crowley Historic District. It is across the street from the historic Grand Opera House.