A Lafayette call center will expand its multilingual operations in a move that will add 50 jobs, state officials announced.
Calls Plus, which specializes in safety, health care and counseling hotline services, will retain its 37 jobs and eventually employ nearly 100 at its operations at 201 Travis St. in the Oil Center, company president Barbara Lamont and Gov. John Bel Edwards announced.
Founded in New Orleans in 1987 at New Orleans Teleport, the company has begun hiring and expects to fill the positions by midyear, state officials said.
“CALLS PLUS is a woman-owned, minority-owned company that continues to grow and thrive,” Edwards said. “I congratulate Barbara Lamont on this expansion, and I am proud that our state, local and regional leaders have partnered to support the creation of new jobs in Lafayette. The multilingual services provided by CALLS PLUS are essential in expanding access to mental health care in our communities.”