PetroQuest Energy Inc. in Lafayette has been given another grace period on an overdue payment on its debt.
The company decided last month to preserve liquidity by not making $14.2 million in semi-annual interest payments that were due Aug. 15. The company took advantage of a 30-day grace period; then got an extension until Sept. 28; and now says forbearance agreements regarding the debt will expire on Oct. 5 or the "occurrence of certain events" specified in the agreements with an administrative agent and lenders.
PetroQuest said Friday it is continuing to evaluate alternatives regarding its capital structure and financial position, which may include private debt exchanges or filing for protection under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. In addition, the company is in continuing discussions and negotiations with the creditors and their legal and financial advisers regarding alternatives.
The company said it is continuing to pay suppliers and trade creditors and fund its operations.
The company said it does not intend to disclose or comment on developments until its board of directors has approved a specific alternative or transaction or determined that further disclosure is appropriate.
The oil and gas production company was pummeled in recent years by low oil prices, like other energy companies. In early May, the New York Stock Exchange delisted PetroQuest because its market capitalization fell below $15 million for a 30-day period.