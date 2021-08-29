Rex Moroux is now partner at Scout Real Estate. He joins Jeff Landry as equity partners in the company.
Moroux was a sales and leasing agent with the company when it was formed in 2018. He started in commercial real estate in 2012 at Coldwell Banker. Moroux is a graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
Rhyan Wheeler has been named chief executive officer for The Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana.
Wheeler has served as vice president for the past three years, overseeing fundraising and marketing in St. Landry, Iberia, Vermilion, Calcasieu and Lafayette parishes.