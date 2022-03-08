The median price of monthly rent in Lafayette — which was home to the highest rates in the state — have gone up again, according to one company’s report.
The median rate for a one-bedroom apartment in Lafayette is being rented for $1,066 a month with a two-bedroom unit going for $1,295 a month, according to the national rent report from Apartment List.
Lafayette no longer has the highest median rates in the Louisiana. That title now belongs to Slidell, which was not included in the previous report and whose rates are slightly higher at $1,080 for a one-bedroom unit and $1,314 for a two-bedroom.
Rents in Lafayette have increased 15.7% compared to one year ago and 21% since March 2020 at the start of the pandemic, data shows. Only Slidell had a higher growth rate over the past year, while Slidell and Baton Rouge had hikes higher than Lafayette since March 2020.
The Lafayette market is the result of a demand that has overwhelmed the supply, said Elsa Dimitriadis, interim director for the Acadiana Regional Coalition for Housing and Homelessness. The hurricanes that hit areas to the east and west have resulted in an influx of renters on both a temporary and permanent basis.
The fair market rate in Lafayette is $927 for a two-bedroom unit, which would require someone at a minimum wage to work 100 hours a week to not spend the recommended 30% or less of their income on housing.
“We already had a deficit of affordable housing locally,” Dimitriadis said. “We need to keep in perspective that fair market rent is not affordable housing for everyone. Certainly with our clients, people who are homeless to permanent housing, that’s not an affordable option.”
Median rents elsewhere for a one-bedroom were $779 in Shreveport, $822 in Bossier City, $888 in Baton Rouge, $979 in Metairie and $1,012 in New Orleans, the report indicated. Two-bedroom units were $929 in Shreveport, $1,011 in Bossier City, $1,064 in Baton Rouge, $1,182 in New Orleans and $1,206 in Metairie.
Three large projects are under construction in Lafayette that will could offer more affordable options. The 84-unit Arbours on University Avenue and the 120-unit West Park Apartments near J. Wallace James Elementary will serve tenants making 20-80% of the area median income. Acadian Crossing, in the Garden Plaza Hotel, will offer 217 units for workforce housing.
In Lafayette, ARCH has sheltered about 2,000 people since the pandemic began two years ago and moved just over 1,000 into permanent housing, Dimitriadis said. But the agency now has a backlog of clients since there are no units available to place those ready to move, and that backlog is getting larger as more people are ready for permanent housing.
“We’re falling behind,” she said. “We have people right now who are in a hotel or motel and have all of their paperwork and have case managers working with them and the only thing keeping us from stabilizing them is the lack of affordable housing. We’re just one agency doing this. This is something that all of our member agencies in the rapid rehousing space are experiencing."
Rents, which have skyrocketed nationwide during the pandemic, ticked up less than 1% in February in the past four months, the report indicated. Yet the year-over-year growth is at 17.6% after large increases in the spring and summer months in 2021.
Vacancy rate, meanwhile, inched up to 4.5% in February, the seventh straight month of slight increase since bottoming out at 3.8% in August.