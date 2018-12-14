Issued Dec. 3-7
New Commercial
Townhouses: 305 W. Second St., Lafayette; Buchanan Heights Townhomes, owner; Everette Mays Architect, applicant; Dominique Construction LLC, contractor; $1.6 million.
Other: 2400 Walker Road, Lafayette; description, office; KEO Properties, owner; Kevin Foret, applicant; Pipeline Environmental & Compression, contractor; $2 million.
Commercial Additions/Alterations
Office Building: 2701 Moss St., Lafayette; Lafayette Utilities System, owner; public restroom; Parish Architecture, applicant; Skeeter Properties & Contractors LLC, contractor; $35,000.
Office Building: 3 Flagg Place, Lafayette; Terry Broussard, owner and applicant; self, contractor; $10,000.
Tenant Build-Out: 5605 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Suite 101, Lafayette; Patrick Magee, owner; Bryan Boudreaux, applicant; Acadian Construction Services Ltd., contractor; $61,700.
School/Library: 400 Patterson St., Lafayette; Alice Boucher Elementary School, owner; Dubroc Engineering Inc., applicant; Merrick LLC, contractor; $420,000.
New Homes
200 Parklane Road, Lafayette; Troy and Amanda Ingram; $309,983.
202 Eastwood Drive, Lafayette; Lancaster Construction LLC; $240,000.
216 Woodstone Drive, Lafayette; Lancaster Construction LLC; $232,000.
211 Ridgecroft Drive, Lafayette Parish; Erik Scott Burke; $272,000.
408 N. Montauban Drive, Lafayette; Burns Construction of Acadiana; $208,000.
1133 Rue Des Etoiles, Carencro; John and Sheryl Pere; $364,000.
211 Lemongrass Lane, Lafayette; Venus Construction LLC; $220,000.
205 Talon Road, Youngsville; Am Design Inc.; $228,000.
Townhouses
130 Greentree Drive, Lafayette; Terry Rogers and Tom Daigle; $130,000.
132 Greentree Drive, Lafayette; Terry Rogers and Tom Daigle; $130,000.
134 Greentree Drive, Lafayette; Terry Rogers and Tom Daigle; $130,000.