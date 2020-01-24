Lafayette native and longtime entrepreneur Ruth Ann Menutis has vowed to scale back on her frenetic business pace.

Here’s what slowing down means in “Menutis speak”: buying an 8,500-square-foot building in the heart of the Oil Center and with plans to enliven Saturday mornings on Coolidge Boulevard by introducing more retail shops along that Lafayette street.

Starting now.

Menutis — who found success in the fashion industry in Houston and New Orleans, in the food service business at a host of U.S. airports and in the commercial real estate business in New Orleans in Lafayette — bought an office building at 1106 Coolidge St. for $987,000 last month, records show.

There she intends to hold on to the existing business tenants while sprucing up the building — new signage, new “skin,” she said — and introducing small retail shops or boutiques to the busy block by the intersection of Coolidge Street and Audubon Boulevard. She expects to complete the initial phase of improvements by April 1.

Menutis has significant experience operating in the Oil Center, where she owned Travis Technology Center on nearby Heymann Boulevard, a 33,000-square-foot-building that hosted an events center, restaurants and more. She sold the business in December.

Now she’ll set up shop at Coolidge and Audubon as TTLC Coolidge.

“I just wanted something smaller,” Menutis said. “I’m getter older, trying to do less intensive work.”

Her husband, Jimmie, had operated American Pop Art nearby but, at 95, also stepped back from his own retail business, which was located on 414 Heymann Blvd.

“We’re starting now,” she said of the newly acquired property, which shares an intersection with a post office and two banks. First up is interior work, which should be complete by April.

Those are the short-term plans, along with the addition of the boutiques and specialty stores. Longer term, she said, is a plan to possibly add a second floor. Those plans, though, will be placed on hold at least until 2021.

The attraction to 1106 Coolidge was the boulevard itself, which is the main thoroughfare to Lafayette General Medical Center. The Oil Center Association has planted camellias to brighten up the roadway’s appearance.

“Can you imagine when the camellias bloom?” she said.

The penchant for more retail shops comes from her insistence that the Oil Center needs more six-day businesses, not just offices where businesses operate for five days. The retail businesses, she said, will liven up the Oil Center, which has housed businesses, including offices linked to energy, since it was created in the 1950s.

“Coolidge will become a little more of a shopping strip,” she said. “More commercial, more retail, less offices.”

Her own building will house about 11 tenants, she said.

She’ll also retain the nearby Palmetto Club property, which will also get a renovation, she said.

“We’re doing an annex,” she said, “It is strictly going to be for small meetings.”