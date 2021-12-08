The site of an old Cypress Tree Inn on the Evangeline Thruway has been sold to the owner of Community Honda of Lafayette.
Texas-based Elswick Automotive, which owns Community Honda, bought the 10-acre lot at 2503 SE Evangeline Thruway from Paula and Hewitt Brooks Bernard for $2 million, according to documents filed with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court.
The company, which has other locations in Texas, will move its core operations to that site and keep its current location at 1407 Surrey St., general manager Brad Childress said.
A start date has not been set, but construction could take about a year, Childress said.
The Bernards bought the old hotel in late 2018 for $1.5 million, records show, from Homerooms Inc. and quickly had the building torn down. Homerooms Inc. filed for bankruptcy in October 2017, records show.