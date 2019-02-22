The Carpenter Health Network has named James “Jimmie” Benoit as vice president of governmental affairs, responsible for the Louisiana-based post-acute health care network's government relations, legislative advocacy and monitoring interactions with local, state and federal entities.

Benoit joined the company in 2007 as a partner and administrator for STAT Home Health, overseeing the operations of locations in Lafayette and Butte LaRose. He has been a health care industry specialist for more than 30 years in the public and private sector and was selected in 2016 to serve as a member of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ transition committee on health care. The Breaux Bridge native and resident earned a bachelor's in business administration from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

Chuck Bush has been named vice president of sales at WLFT 30 television.

He was founder of Disruptive FX LLC, founding partner of Renovation Films LLC and founder of Indie Film Workshops. He started as creative director at WVLA in Baton Rouge in 1989 and was founder and/or partnered with seven other media organizations since. Bush is an LSU graduate in music and theater.

The Louisiana Agriculture Hall of Distinction is inducting Linda Zaunbrecher, of Gueydan, recognizing significant contributions to the state’s agriculture community in farming, ranching, forestry, aquaculture, education and agribusiness. She is the second woman to enter the Hall of Distinction and is being recognized for her pioneering work in increasing leadership opportunities for women in agriculture. In 1984, she was the first woman elected to the Louisiana Farm Bureau board of directors’ executive committee. She also helped create the Louisiana Farm Bureau Foundation, a scholarship program named in her honor.

Also being inducted are Grady Coburn, Jack Hamilton and George LaCour. The induction ceremony is at 7 p.m. March 7 at L’Auberge Casino Hotel in Baton Rouge.

Coburn, of Cheneyville, is one of the state’s earliest crop consultants and contract researchers. Over the past 40 years, he’s had an integral role in increasing producer profitability. Coburn is a founding member of the National Alliance of Independent Crop Consultants and the Louisiana Agricultural Consultants Association.

Hamilton, a longtime farmer in Lake Providence, is being honored posthumously for crucial innovations in cotton production and ginning. He was a driving force in the formation of the Louisiana Agricultural Corporation Self-Insurance Fund.

George LaCour, a native of Morganza, is respected worldwide for his expertise with sustainability and conservation in the cotton industry. In his work for the Cotton Research and Promotion Program, LaCour has traveled as far as China and Vietnam to share his knowledge with cotton production, and he has been a presenter multiple times for international meetings in Brazil.