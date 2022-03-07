SchoolMint has experienced an increase in market share as COVID has caused an upheaval in the public school system, CEO Bryan MacDonald said.
Speaking with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast, MacDonald discussed how parents now realize they have a choice in where to enroll their children. Even before COVID, 40% of parents had access to school choice and a full one-third of kids were not attending their neighborhood school.
When COVID hit, kids were attending school virtually and parents realized they could sign up for any kind of educational program.
You can listen to their conversation here.
SchoolMint now employs 225 people with 70 employees based in Lafayette. Bryan expects the number to grow to 100 in Lafayette by year-end. They will soon be announcing the locations of their new headquarters which will be in downtown Lafayette.