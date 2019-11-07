Mimi's Fresh Asian Cuisine and Thai Buffet will open the first week of December in the former Thai Cuisine location, 607 Kaliste Saloom Road, Suite B.
Owner Mimi Sengsouly, who immigrated to the United States from Laos 11 years ago, said the previous owner wanted to retire and sold her the restaurant. Sengsouly said she will be keeping the menu mostly the same but will add a buffet with new Thai, Asian-American, Chinese and Laotian items to the menu.
The 2,500-square-feet restaurant is currently undergoing renovations.
Sengsouly said she retained seven of Thai Cuisine's employees and will add three more.