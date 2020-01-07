The Lafayette Women's Chamber of Commerce has named Rhonda Loria with Cox Communications as board chairman and other officers for 2020.

The organization, which was first organized in the fall of 2018, will have five officers, 13 directors and five committee chairs, founder Debbey Ryan announced.

Other officers include Michele Landry with Milacare as board secretary, Ryan as founder, Elaine Alderman with Keller Williams Realty as vice president and Robin LeBlanc with Robin LeBlanc CPA as treasurer.

Directors include:

Jill Adams, SnapStar Photos, LLC

Melisha Angerer, Century 21 Action Realty

Aerielle Benoit, LaFamille Hair Salon

Brazette Carlos, Avanti Senior Living

Kimberly Cole, News 15

Emilie Duhon, Magnolia Home Care

Nancy Fawcett, Townsquare Media

Kristin Fontenot, Rodan & Fields

Valerie McGehee, University of Louisiana at Lafayette, B. I. Moody III College of Business

Anna Olivier, Jim Olivier Family of Companies

Erin Stephan with Pure Romance

Tina Thornton with Hancock Whitney Bank

Jena Wynne with Hoyt, Standford, & Wynne, LLC

Loria will be chair the communication committee, Cole and Wynne will chair the events committee, Fontenot and Thornton will chair the outreach committee and McGehee w ill chair the ribbon-cuttings committee. Carlos will head up the fundraising subcommittee.