Christopher LeBato was named CEO at MC Bank & Trust. LeBato started his banking career at AmSouth Bank before joining IberiaBank, where he spent 10 years and was named New Orleans Retail Market Manager before becoming the bank’s Retail Banking Executive overseeing Alabama, Louisiana and Texas. LeBato is a graduate of Spring Hill College.
Alicia Zeringue was hired by the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra to lead the organization in achieving its marketing and communications objectives. She will promote the symphony’s performances, educational programs and special events, as well as work to enhance ASO’s community presence, and bolster its longstanding reputation of inspiring culture and driving economic development through music. Zeringue was in Aspen, Colorado, where she spent several years leading grassroots organizing, communications and fundraising strategies for local public lands conservation and community grantmaking organizations.
Parish Brewing Co. was awarded a silver medal at the 2021 Great American Beer Festival competition, the world’s largest professional beer competition. Parish was recognized in the Experimental India Pale Ale beer-style category for its No Slaw Extra Toast Lemonade IPA brewed in collaboration with Raising Cane’s. It is Parish’s second medal in the modern beer category.