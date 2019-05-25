Not even 24 hours had passed after the first announcement before interest came rolling in on the West Village development in Scott.
Sixty of the 95 lots in the first phase of the mixed-use development were under contract after city leaders and Robert Daigle, managing partner for Cottage Developers and Southern Lifestyle Development, announced the plan last year.
The rest were picked up in the weeks following in what will bring significant change to the small town just west of Lafayette.
"We just moved back to the Lafayette area, and we really wanted to live in the area,” said Jim Robins, who was one of the first people to buy a lot in the development with his wife, Linda. “We like that River Ranch has been so successful, and we also have friends that have bought into West Village. We're really excited and are just waiting for it to get finished so we can build and move in."
With the success of River Ranch in Lafayette and Sugar Mill Pond in Youngsville, interest in West Village was not surprising. Local support, however, was cautious when the project was first announced, Daigle said. Since then, it has been one of the most accepting communities of one of his projects.
West Village will have 260 single-family homes, 200 to 220 multifamily rentals, apartments and condos and 200,000 square feet of commercial and mixed-use space for retail and service businesses.
Daigle and his son, Jordan, have been working on this new development for more than five years.
"In my line of work, you can find great tracts of land in great communities and you can't do anything because there's just too much anti-growth areas,” he said.
“(Former Mayor) Purvis (Morrison) was extremely helpful, and Mayor (Jan-Scott Richard) has continued that positive reception. The city of Scott has been great. We've got 50 projects in four states and there may be one other project in all those projects that has been as great as it has been in Scott."
The next phase is expected to go to the planning and zoning commission this summer, and reservations for Phase 2 plots will hopefully be available in the next 30 days, Daigle said.
The development is up to 108 acres as Cottage Developers acquired additional property that city officials will annex. Another phase could happen if the company can acquire more land, he said.
If the financial impact of Sugar Mill Pond is any guideline, city officials in Scott will have a significant boost in sales tax revenue.
Sales tax revenue in Youngsville jumped from $66.8 million in 2004 to $87 million in 2005, the year Sugar Mill Pond officially opened, and has ballooned since then. It hit almost $278 million in 2018.
Scott, which collected $255 million in sales tax last year, could also see an immediate bump since Cottage Developers plans to buy many of its construction materials locally, Richard said. That also will generate at least $2 million in taxes over the five years of the project.
Yet, the project could not have happened without the Apollo Road Extension, which runs from Old Spanish Trail to Rue du Belier.
Initially, the project couldn't get off the ground because most of the available real estate was below the base flood elevation and families who controlled large tracts didn't want to sell.
But the extension opened up land that Cottage Developers later bought from the Credeur family, and the $4.2 million Coulee Ile des Cannes drainage improvement project helped alleviate many of those issues.
"We've been looking for something like this for so long,” Richard said. “It's one of the reasons I ran. I felt like we weren't identifying areas of development.
“Putting that bond money toward the Apollo Road Extension showed that we were committed, and the city of Lafayette being cooperative with the coulee also helped because that helped open up 300, almost 400, acres of property for development in an area of our city that has been untapped because of that.”
Drainage was a major worry for nearby residents wondering what would be the point of fixing the coulee if more developments were put in that could make the problem worse.
But Cottage Developers announced it would install larger-than-needed retention ponds and three drainage pipes to take water from adjacent neighborhoods to further help with flooding issues in the area.
According to city planner Pat Logan, although they can't completely eliminate flooding issues in the area, the city is ready for this development.
Residents were also concerned that the city’s downtown would lose emphasis if West Village pulls business away from the historical heart of the city.
Daigle said that didn’t happen with River Ranch and Sugar Mill Pond. The result was surrounding businesses reported an increase in revenue.
"We have a pretty vibrant downtown here in Scott, and we just don't want to lose that like other cities and towns have," said Jared Richard, whose construction business is based out of the old Bank of Scott building on St. Mary Street. "I'm all for the West Village deal, but I just don't want Scott moving away from the old railroad where it was founded."