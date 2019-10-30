Jerry Q. Prejean with Iberia Bank was named national board chair for AMIkids Inc., a nationally recognized, nonprofit organization that transforms troubled youth into responsible members of the community.
Prejean is senior vice president and private client group manager for Iberia Bank and has over 25 years in the banking industry. He has worked extensively within the health care industry and has been executive committee member and budget and finance committee chair for for AMI Kids as well as past chairman and current board member of AMI Kids, Acadiana.
The University of Louisiana at Lafayette graduate is also a current board member for Lafayette Central Park and has worked with the Boys & Girls Club of Acadiana, the Lafayette Economic Development Authority and United Way of Acadiana.
“Our National Board provides invaluable oversight and guidance to our organization, helping to strengthen our mission of serving at-risk youth,” said from Michael Thornton, CEO and president of AMIkids. “Mr. Prejean has a great history with our organization, and is a well-respected member of his community for his professional and personal accomplishments. His leadership will be a great asset to our mission over the next two years.”
Said Prejean: “Serving as National Board Chair for an organization that has such an important goal is an honor. The programs make a difference in many communities wherein kids with a troubled past are provided the guidance and support they need to discover their potential.”