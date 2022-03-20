Cocktail bar Palmyre opens in River Ranch
Cocktail lounge Palmyre, the latest business concept from Colleen and Stuart Ottinger, is open in River Ranch.
Located at 201 Settlers Trace Blvd., Suite 3011, Palmyre is billed as a charming Euro chic cocktail lounge, the first of its kind in Lafayette.
Named for a 1900s socialite with a gift for entertaining, Palmyre offers a craft cocktail menu and wine program designed by Oxford Provisions Vice President of Libations Ray Ward and sommelier Lauren Blanda, highlighting both classic libations and options for patrons with a more exploratory taste in beverages.
Palmyre also offers casual finger food, including caviar, crème fraiche and charcuterie.
“We want our guests to feel transported beyond Lafayette when they walk in the space,” said Colleen Ottinger, who, along with her husband, owns Mercy Kitchen in Lafayette. “A place where you can order a well-made drink with a colleague or a date like you would in a Manhattan bar, but without the fuss. It’s fancy but not fussy.”
Local startup makes regional Inc. 5000 list
Something Borrowed Blooms, the Lafayette online company that rents floral decorations, made the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the southeast.
The company was ranked 74th in the regional listing and was one of four from Louisiana to make the list. Started by cousins Lauren Bercier and Laken Swan, Something Borrowed Blooms has served over 15,000 weddings and recently opened its expanded warehouse at its building at 102 Max Drive.
Now the company is serving 900 weddings a month across the country, Swan said, and anticipates order volumes topping 2,000 per month with the upcoming wedding boom anticipated for later this year. Inc. noted their growth rate at 183%.
"We achieved a 35% and 85% growth rate respectively in 2020 and 2021, in an industry that experienced significant contraction,” Swan said. “The growth was largely due to the fact that we were more nimble and flexible with our terms and availability compared to the rest of the market.”
Other Louisiana businesses on the list were Tempest Energy of Covington at No. 2, Susco Solutions in Metairie at No. 95 and Peanut Butter and Jelly TV of Covington at No. 170.
Jambalaya Shoppe to close its Lafayette location
The Jambalaya Shoppe at 4150 W. Congress St. will close later this month, the owners announced.
The location is closing after the owners were unable to extend the lease on the building, according to its social media post over the weekend. It will close Saturday. It first opened in 2015 in a former Krystal Burger location as the company’s first franchised location.
“Thank you Lafayette for six wonderful years,” the post read. “It has been our pleasure to serve you and be a part of your gatherings, sporting events and family meals.”
The Gonzales-based company has several locations in the Baton Rouge area and others in Hammond, Thibodaux and Houston.
SchoolMint launches digital solution
SchoolMint, the Lafayette-based educational tech company, has launched a digital marketing solution that it hopes will help schools attract and enroll more students.
The company on Tuesday launched SchoolMint Engage, a three-pronged approach to increasing enrollment through digital marketing by using a customized enrollment microsite, search engine optimization services and online reputation management. It also includes search marketing and social media advertising, creating a one-stop-shop approach to implement enrollment strategies.
“As the leader in preK-12 strategic enrollment management, we work closely with our customers to help them build and optimize their enrollment process; that begins with attracting families,” CEO Bryan MacDonald said. SchoolMint Engage simplifies the complex and time consuming work of marketing to and connecting with prospective families and students while providing the tools and techniques to maximize the effectiveness of those efforts.
SchoolMint Engage is the latest addition to the company’s strategic enrollment management services, expanding its capacity to help schools attract and enroll more families and students. SchoolMint Engage strategically integrates marketing and recruitment with the SchoolMint Connect family engagement and lead management solution and SchoolMint Enroll student enrollment platform.
Foreclosures in Lafayette Parish drop in February
The number of foreclosure filings in Lafayette Parish and most other markets in Louisiana declined in February compared with a month ago despite the numbers rising in other markets around the country, data shows.
There were 11 foreclosures filed — which includes default notices, scheduled auctions or bank repossessions — in Lafayette Parish last month, or 1 out of every 19,045 homes, which is the lowest in the state, according to data from RealtyTrac and Attom Data Solutions in their U.S. Foreclosure Market Report.
That monthly total was down from the 37 filed in January and the same as the 11 filed in February 2021.
The rate is considerably better than the state, which had 219 foreclosures filed last month, or 1 filing for every 9,406 homes, data shows. That comes after 322 were filed in January and 260 were filed in February 2021.
The New Orleans/Metairie market nudged out others in Louisiana for the most foreclosures with 55 filed last month, ahead of the 54 filed in the Baton Rouge market. Baton Rouge's rate of homes in foreclosure was the highest at 1 out of every 6,548.
New Orleans/Metairie, Baton Rouge and Lake Charles were the only markets to report an increase in filings compared with a year ago.
Nationwide, the number of filings were up 129% from a year ago but 11% from last month, data shows. Lenders repossessed 2,634 U.S. properties through completed foreclosures in February, down 45% from last month but up 70% from last year.
“February foreclosure activity looks a lot like what we can expect to see for at least the next six months — double digit month-over-month growth and triple digit year-over-year increases,” said Rick Sharga, executive vice president at RealtyTrac. “This isn’t an indication of economic turmoil or of weakness in the housing market. It’s simply the gradual return to normal levels of foreclosure activity after two years of artificially low numbers due to government and industry efforts to protect financially impacted homeowners from defaulting.”