There’s no relief in sight for displaced residents looking to grab a hotel room nearby.
Online listings indicate hotels in southeast Louisiana are either full or not operating, and it’s like that for most of the state and in east into Mississippi along the Interstate 10 corridor and into Mississippi along I-59 as far as Hattiesburg and Meridian.
In Louisiana, rooms remain hard to find in the Acadiana area. No rooms are available in Lafayette and areas to the north along I-49 and west along I-10 until you reach Sulphur and cities across the state line into Texas.
Officials with the Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission keep a list updated on its website (bit.ly/findahotelinlafayette) of available rooms in Lafayette Parish. Most hotels will not have an available room for two weeks, while some are booked until Oct. 1.
Airbnb sites are also hard to find in Lafayette Parish, online searches indicate.
“We have some that are coming available,” LCVC CEO Ben Berthelot said. “As soon as one comes available, it’s getting scooped up. Pretty much right now Sulphur is the closest area that I’m aware of (to find a room).”
Hotels rooms are unavailable in Alexandria, and only a handful remain in the Natchitoches area. More rooms are available in Shreveport and along the I-20 corridor but only a handful are available further east in Monroe, Vicksburg and Jackson, Mississippi.
At the DoubleTree by Hilton, Lafayette’s largest and only full-service hotel, available rooms may not be available until Sept. 13, general manager Jimmy Thackston said. The phones have not stopped ringing of calls from people looking for rooms, and his staff is referring many of them to the Lake Charles/Sulphur area or north to Shreveport.
It’s another hurricane season of hotels booked nearly solid in the Lafayette area. Last year hurricanes Laura and Delta struck the Lake Charles area and sent many of those residents east to Lafayette area hotels.
This time, Thackston noted, it’s worse.
“I think more people were impacted,” he said. “I think people last year had a choice to go east or west. They could go to the Beaumont area and maybe have some success. A lot of areas east of New Orleans also have damage. They don’t have that option. (This) is exactly the same demand that we saw after Laura for about three weeks.”