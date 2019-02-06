After five years out on the street, the Bus Stop Food Truck will open at a new physical restaurant location in Carencro by the end of February.

Co-owners and brothers-in-law Jaymes Thornhill and Charles von Aspern will bring their menu items to the 17,000-square-foot Bus Stop Bistro at 3823 N. University Ave. in Carencro. The two also plan to expand the menu to include more hamburgers, salads, soups and plate dishes along with some limited time items.

The two started in the food truck business with the ultimate goal of proving the concept of a future restaurant and opening their own place. Thornhill has years of experience at restaurants and bars across the region, and von Aspern has been a chef for over 20 years and was trained at the California Culinary Academy in San Francisco.

"The food truck was a great way for us to get into the game and prove our concepts," Thornhill said. "The restaurant is an opportunity for me to serve more people, and for my brother, it's an opportunity for him to expand the menu and really put that culinary degree to good use and really use the extra space and help to get more food out to the people."

Thornhill said they are still open to suggestions from customers as to what they'd like to see on the menu. They also plan to keep the food truck, currently parked and serving at the Wurst Biergarten on Jefferson Street, and use it for events and catering.