Job growth in the Lafayette region and nearly every other metro in the state should exceed 3% over the coming year as economic conditions are better now than any other time since the pandemic began.
The federal economy is predicted to grow over the next four quarters at a pace not seen since the early 1980s, said Gary Wagner, Acadiana Business Economist with the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s Moody College of Business, his quarterly Louisiana Economic Activity Forecast. Despite sluggish job growth in the first quarter, he noted, job numbers should increase.
Quarterly tax collections are expected to grow 10% over the next year, and home prices are expected to grow more than 3%, he predicted.
The state gained 8,000 jobs in the first three months of 2021, the slowest quarter for job growth since the pandemic-related job losses in the second quarter of 2020. It puts the state’s job recovery at 45%, behind the national average of 70%, data shows.
The state’s unemployment rate averaged at 7.5% in the first quarter, a rate that is declining slower than the national average.
The retail sector in Louisiana has led the way in job growth, up 93% between March 2020 and March 2021.
More than 21,000 people in the state withdrew from the labor force between December and March. Wagner pointed to the federal benefit as a reason for that figure.
“It seems highly likely at this point that supplemental unemployment benefits are playing a role in suppressing labor force participation,” he wrote.