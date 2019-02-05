Downtown Lafayette will soon get more residential options as work has begun on a 30-unit, four-story development just north of downtown.
The Buchanan Heights Townhomes, 305 W. Second St., will feature 20 one-bedroom units and 10 two-bedroom units at the split of Congress Street into Second and Third street. The project is the second residential construction in the area after developers broke ground on the 24-unit Vermilion Lofts at 436 E. Vermilion St. last month.
Buchanan Heights is expected to be 90 percent completed by early August, marketing director Kimberly Dorn said.
“There are a lot of retail and commercial spaces downtown, and we are hoping that by bringing more residential living, we will see our downtown area flourish,” Dorn said. “We chose this location because it's within walking distance to all of our favorite local downtown spots and it's on the Mardi Gras parade route.”
Of the 10 two-bedroom units, six will feature two full bathrooms, Dorn said, and four will include 2 ½ bathrooms. The building will also have an electric security gate.
“Buchanan Heights is really the first new development in the downtown area in many years, so we can't say we have a target tenant,” Dorn said. "But we are expecting a lot of professionals who are interested in being near downtown Lafayette and all that it has to offer.”
Newville Dominique has built similar projects around Lafayette, Dorn said, including townhomes on Ella Street, Tulane Avenue and Guilbeau Road.