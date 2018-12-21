Commercial Additions/Alterations
Apartments: 1404 Carmel Drive, No. 6, Lafayette; Diocese of Lafayette, owner; Devillier House Movers, contractor; $85,250.
Hospital: 1214 Coolidge St., Lafayette; Lafayette General Medical Center, owner; description, chapel relocation and office renovation; Jason Bethany/MBSB Group, applicant; The Lemoine Co. LLC, contractor; $776,000.
Parking Lot/Garage: 901 W. Pinhook Road, Lafayette; Mignon Mouton, owner and applicant; M Square Craftsmen LLC, contractor; $20,000.
Recreation: 402 Garfield St., Lafayette; Jerimiah Gooding, owner; David L. Prejean, applicant and contractor; $7,500.
Tenant Build-Out: 4405 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette; Sears Home Appliance, owner; CallisonRTKL Inc., applicant; Sturzenbecker Construction Co. Inc., contractor; $450,960.
Commercial Demolitions
Other: 2503 S.E. Evangeline Thruway, Lafayette; Cypress Tree Inn Hotel, owner; Demolition Doctor and Construction LLC, applicant and contractor; $50,000.
Townhouse: 817 Johnston St., Lafayette; 3008 LLC, owner; Champion Real Estate, applicant; R.S. Bernard and Associates, contractor; $14,600.
New Homes
201 Ridgecroft Drive, Lafayette Parish; Boyd Raborn; $308,000.
102 Hunters Hill Drive, Lafayette Parish; DSLD LLC; $184,000.
211 Kellog Ave., Lafayette; Privat General Contractors; $184,000.
203 Twin Meadow Lane, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction LLC; $156,000.
206 Twin Meadow Lane, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction LLC; $168,000.
210 Talon Road, Youngsville; AM Design Inc.; $200,000.
