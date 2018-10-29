Two of the restaurateurs behind Poke Geaux are hoping to have similar success with ramen when they open Izumi Ramen Noodle Bar & Grill in Lafayette.

Andy Suhandi and Todd Buteaux, along with a few other partners, will open the combination ramen and hibachi bar in the former Hot Dawg Stop location, 2201 Kaliste Saloom Road. The owners said they want to show that ramen is much more than what you can get for 29 cents at a supermarket.

"We're going to introduce ramen just like we introduced poke to Lafayette," Buteaux said. "This isn't your top ramen. Ramen is practically an art form in Japan. Ramen is like a soul warming broth like gumbo. I always think that ramen is to the Japanese like how gumbo is to Cajuns. It's comfort food."

The restaurant will make all the broth and noodles in house, and the ramen will vary depending on the customer's choice of broth, meats and spice levels. It will go from no spice to extremely spicy.

The restaurant plans to have spice challenges regularly where the brave can see if they can handle what Izumi can throw at them. It will also have a bar that will serve domestic and Japanese drinks, Buteaux said.

"It'll be a great place to come hang out with some friends, have a drink and enjoy some of the best ramen you've ever had," Buteaux said. "Top of the line ramen, top of the line broths, great drinks and a great place to chill and have real Japanese comfort food with friends."