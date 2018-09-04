The Bayou Companies, LLC, a New Iberia pipeline coatings and insulation company, has sold off its assets to a private investment firm based in San Francisco.
Altamont Capital Partners acquired Bayou's assets for an undisclosed amount. The Bayou Companies, 5200 Curtis Lane in New Iberia, has been owned by Aegion Corp. since 2009.
The New Iberia company services the oil and gas sector. The firm said it has invested heavily in its Louisiana site since Aegion took over ownership.
"Bayou's return to operating as a standalone company will be transformational for its employees and customers and a catalyst to accelerate its growth," said Altamont senior adviser Pete Lane.
The Bayou Companies, which was founded in 1942, will retain its leadership structure, and two Altamont executives will join the board.