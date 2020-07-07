Total retail sales in Lafayette Parish in May rose by 10% from April but were still $50 million below last year’s mark as the area continues its recovery from the COVID-19 shutdown.
Data from the Lafayette Economic Development Authority shows almost $490 million in total sales were recorded last month after $444.7 million in April in the height of the pandemic, which was $72 million below the previous year’s total. May’s total is also down from the $538 million recorded in May 2019 and the lowest recorded in that month since 2016.
Most municipalities in the parish recorded gains in sales, but more recovery remains for the area, said president and CEO Gregg Gothreaux. The $600 federal unemployment has helped increase spending, he noted, but that is set to expire later this month.
The $2.4 billion in sales so far in the parish is 5.4% behind last year’s total through May.
“As a community, we need to remain vigilant in following CDC guidelines to ensure we can continue reopening the economy and providing employment opportunities for those who lost jobs due to COVID restrictions,” Gothreaux said. “Supporting local retailers and service providers will be important this summer as we strive to safely work our way toward Phase 3.”
The city of Lafayette recorded the biggest bump in sales among the parish’s six municipalities, going from $294.5 million in April to $325.4 in May, a 10% increase. Yet that may total was still the lowest for that month since 2011, and April was the worst month in eight years.
Other municipalities reported slight increases: Carencro at $25.4 million was up 7.2%, Broussard at $44.1 million was up 4.5%, Scott at $20.7 million was up 3.2%, Youngsville at $25.2 million was up 2%. The unincorporated area of the parish at $46.1 million was up 10.5%. Duson at $2.8 million was down 10%.
Other data points of note in the city of Lafayette:
- Restaurant sales were at $27 million, a 23.5% jump from April but $7.5 million less than a year ago. Restaurants sales are now almost $44 million behind last year’s total through May, a 26% drop.
- Grocery sales bumped up to $26.5 million, just below the $27 million recorded in March that was the highest amount on record.
- Jewelry stores sales nearly doubled to $8.6 million in May after just $4.8 million in sales in April, which was an all-time low. May was also its best month so far this year.
- Apparel sales more than doubled to nearly $7 million after plummeting in April at $2.5 million but remain almost half ($41 million) of last year’s total through May ($74.6 million).
- Hotel receipts were at $1.87 million, a slight jump from the $1.7 million in April but remain almost half ($14 million) of last year’s total through May ($25.3 million).
- Bait shops, which historically do well in the spring months, recorded $17,880 in sales, the fourth-highest month on record and more than doubling its April total.
Sales tax collection numbers are gathered by the Lafayette Parish School System.