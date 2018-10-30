Lafayette-based BlackRose Advisors closed on two deals recently involving a Houma-based manufacturing company in the oil and gas industry and a shipping company.
BlackRose was involved on the sell side with BWB Controls, Inc. transaction and on the buy side of the J&B Services transaction. Financial terms for both deals were undisclosed.
BWB Controls is a privately owned and operated manufacturing facility servicing the oil and gas industry that designs and manufactures surface safety components. End users of BWB Controls products are primarily involved in upstream, midstream and downstream oil and gas operations worldwide.
J&B Services is a family-owned business that offers secure shipping services in the continental U.S. It is primarily a van carrier transporting locally, regionally or long distance but can also contract to offer flatbed, tanker and hot shot services.
"These two closings represent our third and fourth closed transactions of the year,” says Ken Miller, founding partner of BlackRose. “We have added staff and two additional account executives to expand our bandwidth and footprint.”
BlackRose hired experts Raul Gonzalez Jr. of south Texas as vice president of business development and David R. Benoit of Louisiana as senior energy consultant. The company is expecting to add more staff.
