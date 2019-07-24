On the heels of celebrating its one-year anniversary here in Lafayette, Rock 'N' Bowl will switch its restaurant from The Sainte Marie to Tiniball Martinis & Meatballs.

The move, according to marketing manager Larry Hamburger, is to adapt better to the needs of their downtown Lafayette customers and to the culture and atmosphere of Acadiana while also offering something new and unique at the same time.

The restaurant will open today.

"After a year in the market, we realized that Rock 'N' Bowl needed a restaurant that melds the affordable and fun atmosphere of the bowling alley while also giving those working in the downtown area another choice for lunch — martinis included," Hamburger said.

The new restaurant, 905 Jefferson St., will offer meatballs, martinis along with sandwiches, salads, boudin balls, fried bread pudding poboys, chicken tenders. It will also offer wine, cocktails and beer.

The restaurant will be open for lunch starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday-Sunday and customers can order from the full menu inside of Rock'n'Bowl.

"We are certainly the 'One Stop Dine and Rock' in Lafayette," CEO Johnny Blancher said. "You can now enjoy a meal at any time while having fun bowling, playing games, listening to music or watching the big game."

The move comes just Rock 'N' Bowl marked its first year in Lafayette. The Blanchers had eyed the market after Hurricane Katrina as one with potential and landed the space after two or three deals fell through.

They bought the 56,000-square-foot, five-story building for $2.5 million in 2016, two years after Whitney Bank moved out, according to earlier reports.