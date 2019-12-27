Tyron Picard, the founder and principal of The Picard Group LLC in Lafayette, has been elected chairman of the Council for A Better Louisiana board.
Gary McGoffin, of Lafayette, is CABL’s immediate past chairman.
Other officers are Chairman-elect Malcolm Murchison, a partner in the law firm of Bradley, Murchison, Kelly & Shea, of Shreveport; Treasurer Heather Spillers Poole, executive vice chancellor of Central Louisiana Technical Community College, of Alexandria; and Robert Schneckenburger, senior regional president of Hancock Whitney Bank, of Baton Rouge.
Also joining the board is Christy Reeves, of Baton Rouge, vice president of regional community affairs and government relations for the Ochsner Health System.
CABL is a statewide, nonpartisan organization that advocates on issues in the public interest.
The Acadiana Center for the Arts hired Nancy Surosky and Meagan Mod to its development team, executive director Sam Oliver announced.
Surosky was named development director and will lead the ACA’s annual fundraising efforts while focusing on developing partnerships with sponsors and providing service to ACA’s supporters. She recently worked nine years as special assistant to the Baltimore County executive in the office of community management.
Mod was named development coordinator and will engage members to be supportive of the ACA. She has experience in fundraising, event planning and marketing.
“They bring new energy and drive to the fundraising and donor relations that AcA must conduct to support our wide-ranging programs that foster art and culture in Acadiana,” Oliver said. “Nancy and Meagan are planning a huge new year for the patrons of AcA, and there’s never been a better time to join as a member or sponsor.”