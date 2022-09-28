Two Lafayette-based small businesses are participating in the Louisiana Economic Development office’s Diversity In Entrepreneurship Initiative to accelerate growth for minority- and women-owned businesses.
CALLS PLUS and White Glove Interior Care were two of 11 businesses chosen to participate in the program, which was launched last week through a partnership with LED and the Michigan-based Edward Lowe Foundation.
The participating firms are considered second-stage businesses, which typically have 10-99 employees and are poised for further growth, often spurred by selling products and services in out-of-state markets and bringing new dollars back to their communities, LED officials said. Common issues for second-stage businesses include building a management team, sustaining growth and focusing on new opportunities.
The program began with retreat-style meetings for three days in a virtual setting, and now each company will now participate in one-on-one strategic research engagement called the System for Integrated Growth, which provides access to specialists who generate customized information aligned with each company's needs.
The group will reconvene for three monthly peer-learning roundtable meetings starting in October.
“Our Small Business Services team continues to aggressively seek new ways to develop and deliver impactful programs,” LED Secretary Don Pierson said. “Innovating at the speed of entrepreneurs, collaborating with key partners and tailoring resources when necessary is a recipe for success. We appreciate our partnership with the Edward Lowe Foundation and their willingness to work with us and build upon our robust support of small business.”